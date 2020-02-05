|
Oneta Miller Hassler
Raleigh
Oneta Miller Hassler, 95, passed away on February 2, 2020. Oneta never learned to drive a car, but she never let that stop her from getting to where she wanted to go. After a summer visiting family in Missouri, she managed three-day bus trips back home to North Carolina. In later years, she caught trains north to visit her daughter and hopped planes to visit relatives and friends. She never hesitated to taxi for errands around Raleigh and to carpool with bridge club friends. She accepted rides from generous fellow volunteers at Method Day Care and the local English as a Second Language program, where she lovingly cared for infants in the nursery.
Born to Marcellus ("Cell") and Sophie Phelps Miller on August 12, 1924, Oneta began life on the family's Gasconade County farm, one of eleven children. When Oneta was 12, her mother passed away, leaving Cell to raise the family. Cell's strong sense of responsibility ensured his family fared better than many. Oneta proudly recounted how the Miller "kiddies" always had warm clothes, food in their lunch buckets, and a special treat of coconuts and oranges at Christmas. Oneta shared household duties with her siblings, always swapping outdoor garden chores for indoor jobs when she could. Cell Miller modeled lessons in hard work, frugality, and compassion – lessons Oneta applied throughout her own life.
Oneta found the love of her life early. In 1943, she married local county native Francis J. "Pat" Hassler, and the two began a devoted partnership and a journey away from Missouri. After military duty in Oklahoma and doctoral studies in Michigan, Pat accepted a position at N.C. State University, where he invented the tobacco bulk curing process and served as a Professor and then Chairman of the Department of Biological and Agricultural Engineering. As his wife, Oneta enthusiastically shared her innate hospitality and generosity with everyone, and her ready smile and creative flare added color to all occasions. Married for over 50 years, Oneta and Pat were always thankful life events brought them to Raleigh, where they lived their adult lives and raised their family.
Oneta marked each year with one big event, the North Carolina State Fair. Just months after moving to Raleigh in 1954, Oneta navigated the fairgrounds with her four small children. That first Fair began an annual tradition extending through the next 65 consecutive Octobers. Each year, she and some family members would arrive early morning before the gates even opened, breakfast at one of the local church booths, and spend the day walking the exhibits. After a hot dog dinner, fireworks, and a candy apple in hand, Oneta would be ready to head home, tired, but already looking forward to next year's Fair.
Oneta enjoyed Southerners and appreciated the pace and lifestyle of the region, but she never lost her love for the Missouri countryside and the memories of her youth. For the final time, Oneta is returning home. Oneta never learned to drive a car, but she never let that stop her form getting to where she wanted to go.
Oneta is survived by two daughters, three sons, three granddaughters, a grandson, a great-granddaughter, and a large extended Missouri family.
A memorial service is planned for Saturday, June 13 at 11:00 am at the College Hill Baptist Church, in Bland, MO. Burial will follow the service in the church cemetery, followed by a reception at the Belle Bland Community Center.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to donate to or non-profit in memory of Oneta Miller Hassler.
Arrangements in Raleigh by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, Saint Mary's St., and in Missouri by Sassmann's Funeral Services.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 5, 2020