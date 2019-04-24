Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
831 Wake Forest Road
Raleigh, NC 27604
(919) 832-8225
Calling hours
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:15 PM
St. John's Baptist Church
1615 Oberlin Road
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
1:30 PM
St. John's Baptist Church
1615 Oberlin Road
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Opal Vick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Opal Cassidy Vick


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Opal Cassidy Vick Obituary
Opal Cassidy Vick

Raleigh

Opal Cassidy Vick, 93, passed away on Friday, April 19. She was born and raised in Durham, North Carolina to Dock and Rosa Cassidy. She moved to Raleigh at an early age to begin work. Soon thereafter she married her childhood sweetheart, William "Billy" C. Vick. By 1950, they had started a family, and her life's work became raising three children. Also around this time, she and Billy became founding members of Saint John's Baptist Church. She was a very good mother and wife in spite of many difficulties throughout her life. She was a compassionate person who helped many others in her life. She is loved and will be missed by all. She lived a long, full life. Although we are saddened, we find consolation knowing she is in Heaven with Jesus, Billy, her parents, her brother Walt Cassidy, and the many friends and family members who preceded her.

Surviving are: sons, William "Neil" C. Vick, Jr., Aaron C. Vick, daughter, Ellen Rose Norris, seven grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, William C. Vick.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 27, at 1:30 PM at St. John's Baptist Church, 1615 Oberlin Road. Burial will follow at Raleigh Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends at the church prior to the funeral from Noon until 1:15 PM.

Memorials may be made to Saint John's Baptist Church and/or Transitions LifeCare.

Online condolences may be offered at www.bryan-leefuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
Download Now