Opal Cassidy Vick



Raleigh



Opal Cassidy Vick, 93, passed away on Friday, April 19. She was born and raised in Durham, North Carolina to Dock and Rosa Cassidy. She moved to Raleigh at an early age to begin work. Soon thereafter she married her childhood sweetheart, William "Billy" C. Vick. By 1950, they had started a family, and her life's work became raising three children. Also around this time, she and Billy became founding members of Saint John's Baptist Church. She was a very good mother and wife in spite of many difficulties throughout her life. She was a compassionate person who helped many others in her life. She is loved and will be missed by all. She lived a long, full life. Although we are saddened, we find consolation knowing she is in Heaven with Jesus, Billy, her parents, her brother Walt Cassidy, and the many friends and family members who preceded her.



Surviving are: sons, William "Neil" C. Vick, Jr., Aaron C. Vick, daughter, Ellen Rose Norris, seven grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, William C. Vick.



A funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 27, at 1:30 PM at St. John's Baptist Church, 1615 Oberlin Road. Burial will follow at Raleigh Memorial Park.



The family will receive friends at the church prior to the funeral from Noon until 1:15 PM.



Memorials may be made to Saint John's Baptist Church and/or Transitions LifeCare.



Online condolences may be offered at www.bryan-leefuneralhome.com Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary