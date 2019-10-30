|
|
Oris Hawkins Bass
October 17, 1938 - October 28, 2019
Fuquay-Varina
Oris Hawkins Bass, 81, of Fuquay-Varina, NC, formerly of Odenville, AL, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 28, 2019 at Transitions Lifecare Hospice, Raleigh, NC.
Oris was born October 17, 1938 in Leeds, AL to the late Ellis Eugene and Della (Ash) Hawkins. She was a graduate of St. Clair County High School and Alverson-Draughon Business College. Oris retired from AT&T with over 31 years of service.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Imogene Moore.
Oris is survived by her husband of 62 years, Edward LaRue Bass; son, Brian Bass (Sharen); daughter, Holly Bass; sisters, Jeanette Johnson (Wesley) and Mary Nelle McBrier (James); grandchildren, Shelby Bass and David Bass.
A funeral service will be held 2pm Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Fuquay-Varina Baptist Church, 301 N. Woodrow St., Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526. Burial will follow the service at Wake Chapel Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 1-2pm prior to the service at the church.
Memorials may be made to The Gideons International, www.gideons.org/sendtheword
Condolences may be sent to www.ApexFuneral.net
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 30, 2019