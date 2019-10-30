Home

Services
Apex Funeral Home
550 W Williams St
Apex, NC 27502
(919) 362-8233
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Fuquay-Varina Baptist Church
301 N. Woodrow St
Fuquay-Varina, NC
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Fuquay-Varina Baptist Church
301 N. Woodrow St.
Fuquay-Varina, NC
View Map
Oris Bass


1938 - 2019
Oris Bass Obituary
Oris Hawkins Bass

October 17, 1938 - October 28, 2019

Fuquay-Varina

Oris Hawkins Bass, 81, of Fuquay-Varina, NC, formerly of Odenville, AL, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 28, 2019 at Transitions Lifecare Hospice, Raleigh, NC.

Oris was born October 17, 1938 in Leeds, AL to the late Ellis Eugene and Della (Ash) Hawkins. She was a graduate of St. Clair County High School and Alverson-Draughon Business College. Oris retired from AT&T with over 31 years of service.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Imogene Moore.

Oris is survived by her husband of 62 years, Edward LaRue Bass; son, Brian Bass (Sharen); daughter, Holly Bass; sisters, Jeanette Johnson (Wesley) and Mary Nelle McBrier (James); grandchildren, Shelby Bass and David Bass.

A funeral service will be held 2pm Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Fuquay-Varina Baptist Church, 301 N. Woodrow St., Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526. Burial will follow the service at Wake Chapel Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends from 1-2pm prior to the service at the church.

Memorials may be made to The Gideons International, www.gideons.org/sendtheword

Condolences may be sent to www.ApexFuneral.net
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 30, 2019
