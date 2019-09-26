|
Oris Walter Denning
Willow Spring
Oris Walter Denning, 74, affectionately known as Walt, was called to eternal rest on September 21, 2019. Public viewing will be Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 12 Noon – 5:00 pm at Dafford Funeral Home, 50 Tippet Road, Angier. Funeral service will be Sunday, September 29, 2019 at 1:00 pm at New Providence Missionary Baptist Church, 4813 Hilltop Needmore Road, Fuquay-Varina. Visitation will be at the church Sunday from 12 Noon – 1:00 pm with the family present from 12:30 pm – 1:00 pm. Entombment will be in the Mausoleum at Montlawn Memorial Park, Raleigh. Services entrusted to Dafford Funeral Home, Angier. www.daffordfuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 26, 2019