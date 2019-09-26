Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dafford Funeral Home
50 Tippet Rd.
Angier, NC 27501
(919) 639-2091
Viewing
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Dafford Funeral Home
50 Tippet Road
Angier, NC
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
New Providence Missionary Baptist Church
4813 Hilltop Needmore Road
Fuquay-Varina, NC
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
New Providence Missionary Baptist Church
4813 Hilltop Needmore Road
Fuquay-Varina, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Oris Denning
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Oris Walter Denning

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Oris Walter Denning Obituary
Oris Walter Denning

Willow Spring

Oris Walter Denning, 74, affectionately known as Walt, was called to eternal rest on September 21, 2019. Public viewing will be Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 12 Noon – 5:00 pm at Dafford Funeral Home, 50 Tippet Road, Angier. Funeral service will be Sunday, September 29, 2019 at 1:00 pm at New Providence Missionary Baptist Church, 4813 Hilltop Needmore Road, Fuquay-Varina. Visitation will be at the church Sunday from 12 Noon – 1:00 pm with the family present from 12:30 pm – 1:00 pm. Entombment will be in the Mausoleum at Montlawn Memorial Park, Raleigh. Services entrusted to Dafford Funeral Home, Angier. www.daffordfuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Oris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now