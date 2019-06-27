Orpha Byrd Langdon



April 14, 1934-June 24, 2019



Raleigh



Orpha Byrd Langdon passed away peacefully Monday, June 24 in the loving presence of her devoted family and faithful caregivers.



Orpha was known for many things. She never met a stranger and was always willing to offer advice. Her cooking skills were exceptional and folks would pay high dollar at an auction for one of her cakes. Sunday dinners included the best hot biscuits, three meats, several vegetables, pineapple salad, and several desserts. Her chicken pastry was always a favorite amongst the family and at her church homecomings.



Orpha loved her church and attended faithfully as long as her health allowed. She was a longtime member of the Panther Branch community south of Garner. For many years she was a farmer's wife, working alongside her husband while also running a household. The last 20 years of her working life were spent as a devoted employee of Sam's Club where she not only doled out samples but also offered lively conversation and words of wisdom. She truly loved her Sam's Club family especially her very loving and loyal friend, Sherby Artis.



An exceptional gift for sewing was a blessing Orpha shared with her son, daughter and grandkids, as well as many others who may have needed anything from curtains to a wedding dress. It was not uncommon for her to stay up all night making a new dress for her daughter to wear to school the next day. She loved wearing stylish clothes she created and she especially loved her shoes and bright red lipstick.



Orpha was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon Edsel and by her son Ty. Orpha is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Debora and Ray Mann; her grandchildren Kevin Mann and wife Brandy, Brooke Langdon and Blaire Langdon; and daughter-in-law Robin Langdon. She also has two great-grandsons, Landon and Oliver Mann, who have inherited her love of shoes and sweets.



The service will be held Friday, June 28 at 1pm at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church on Old Fairground Road, Willow Spring, NC 27592. The family will greet friends and family in the fellowship hall after the service.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 1241 Old Fairground Road, Willow Spring, NC 27592; or to Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607.



The family would like to thank the wonderful caregivers at Universal Healthcare in Fuquay-Varina as well as the care and emotional support provided by Transitions LifeCare of Raleigh.



Published in The News & Observer on June 27, 2019