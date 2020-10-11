1/1
Orrin Lee
1933 - 2020
Ernest "Orrin" Lee

March 27, 1933 - October 7, 2020

Cary

Mr. Ernest "Orrin" Lee, of Cary, NC, passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at the age of 87.

Orrin was born to parents Ernest and Sarah Lee on March 27, 1933 at West Point, NY. Despite being stricken with polio at a very young age, he never let that define him or limit his accomplishments. He grew up the middle of three children in a military family and graduated from Heidelburg High in Germany. He then attended the University of Virginia, Charlottesville, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering in 1958. While there, he met Doris, his wife of over 63 years. Orrin spent most of his career at Stromberg Carlson in Charlottesville, VA, Rochester, NY, and Orlando, FL. After a brief stint with Alcatel in Reston, VA, he ended his working years at Northern Telecom in Cary, NC where he retired in 1991.

Orrin was very talented in the areas of art and music. He was accomplished in painting, drawing, wood carving, and sculpture. Musically he enjoyed playing the piano, guitar, trumpet, saxophone, and his favorite instrument the clarinet. He was part of several amateur jazz groups over the years. He joined a writing group later in life at his Woodland Terrace residence and wrote several creative short stories.

Orrin is survived by wife, Doris; son, David (Kristi) of West Palm Beach, FL; daughter, Kathryn Alcock (Gary), grandchildren, Lauren and Allison Alcock of Glen Ellyn, IL; sister, Marion Lee, of Leesburg, VA; and sister-in-law, Peggy Lee of Gig Harbor, WA. He is preceded in death by his brother, Fitzhugh of Gig Harbor, WA.

Orrin has chosen to be cremated with a small service to be held at a future date. His final resting place will be in Charlottesville, VA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Orrin to: Transitions Lifecare, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607. Expressions of sympathy can be shared online at www.brownwynnecary.com.

Published in The News and Observer on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
200 Southeast Maynard Road
Cary, NC 27511
9194678108
