Ota Mae Campsey
Raleigh
Ota Mae Campsey, 90 of Raleigh, passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019. Born April 29, 1929 in Wilson Co., TN, to the late John and Eunice Bell Henry, she was predeceased by her sister,
Joan Henry Davis and her brother, James Carson Henry. She is survived by two nieces, Carol Williams (Bill) and Laura Henry; four nephews, James Henry, Jerome Davis (Simmie), Anthony Davis (Edna), and Timothy Davis (Joy); sister-in-law, Frances Wiley Henry; and Life-long Companion, Gerry Upton.
Ota Mae, was a charter member of Benson Memorial Methodist Church; and an insurance agent for many years, owning her own agency, here in Raleigh.
A Visitation will be held 10:00 AM Monday, September 23, 2019 at Capital Funeral Home, Raleigh, with a Funeral Service being conducted at 11:00 AM by Pastor Kelly Lyn Logue. Private interment will follow at Brier Creek Memorial Gardens.
Published in The News & Observer from Sept. 20 to Sept. 22, 2019