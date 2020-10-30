Othella Perry Berger
Raleigh
Othella Perry Berger, 84 of Raleigh, transitioned from this life to one with her Savior and Lord Jesus on October 20, 2020.
Othella was born on February 27, 1936 in Wake County, NC to the late, Henderson and Essie King Perry. She worked at Equifax for a number of years, and loved working with the public during her time with K-Mart in Raleigh, and Hannaford and Lowes Foods in Cary. She also enjoyed her travels to Alaska, Canada, Germany, Hawaii, and Israel, as well as numerous destinations within the US.
In addition to her parents, Othella is preceded in death by a brother Rob Perry, twin siblings Ruby and Rupert, a sister Patti Lou, and granddaughter Jennifer Pope.
She is survived by her loving husband, Ralph Berger; sisters Rose Penny and Ida Eddins; children, Allen Wilkins (Connie), Pam Johnson (Ricky), Scott Wilkins, Peggy Liles (Joel), Christy Tucker-Smith, Bryan Berger, six grandchildren, nine greatgrandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Apex Cemetery, Apex, NC.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in memory of Othella Berger to Transitions LifeCare at transitionslifecare.org/donations,
or 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607.