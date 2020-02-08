Home

POWERED BY

Services
Andrews Mortuary and Crematory Market Street Chapel - Wilmington
1617 Market St.
Wilmington, NC 28401
910-762-7788
For more information about
Otis Johnson
View Funeral Home Obituary
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Episcopal Church of Hampstead
107 Deerfield Road
Hampstead, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Otis Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Otis Johnson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Otis Johnson Obituary
Otis Hackett Johnson, Jr.

Wilmington

Otis Hackett Johnson, Jr., known as "Bud" or "Buddy" to his friends, passed away on February 4, 2020 after a short stay at Davis Health Center. He was 99 years young and was looking forward to that 100th birthday party with friends and family

Buddy was born in Chattanooga, Tennessee to parents Mary Stone Johnson and Dr. Otis Hackett Johnson.

He served in the Army Air Corps, stationed in Virginia, Mississippi, Colorado, Illinois, and Alaska. While stationed in Illinois, he met his wife, Kay, who was working in the clerical pool. They married in 1943 before he deployed to Elmendorf Field in Alaska.

Upon returning from WWII service, Bud re-enrolled in North Carolina State University in Raleigh, NC graduating in Agronomy from the School of Horticulture in 1947. He received a MS in Horticulture from the University of Delaware in 1951.

After living a short time in Morehead City, NC the family moved to Wilmington, NC where Bud took a position as Agronomist with the US Army Corps of Engineers in 1956. He was involved in natural resource management and management of reservoir projects with the Corps, retiring in 1980.

He was pre-deceased by his wife of 68 years, Kathryn Baker Johnson; parents Otis and Mary Johnson; Sister Natalie Johnson Bohannon; nephew, Thomas Kevin Baker of Illinois, grand-nephew Jeffrey Baker of NC and his devoted canine companion, Precious.

Buddy is survived by daughters Nancy Johnson, Christie Johnson Hawkins (Roy); very special granddaughter Amy Hawkins (Alan Thiessen) and special great-grandchildren Owen, Ryan and Dylan Thiessen of Wilmington, NC.; nephew Dave Baker (Sandra), great-nephews Jhon Baker (Kara) and son Jackson, David Baker (Katelin Stack) and daughter Ezri and sons Christian and John of Illinois; and great-niece Rhonda Baker Hannson (Leif) of Colorado.

A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, Feb.15 at 11:00 am at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church of Hampstead, 107 Deerfield Road, Hampstead NC. Interment will follow in the Memorial Garden with reception following the service.

In lieu of flowers, Bud's family asks that you consider a donation to Holy Trinity Episcopal Church of Hampstead- Grounds Maintenance and Beautification (107 Deerfield Road, Hampstead, NC 28441); Northeast New Hanover Conservancy (1513 Futch Creek Rd. Wilmington, NC 28411); or Lower Cape Fear Life Care,(1414 Physician's Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401). Condolences to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Otis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -