1/1
Otis Thornton
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Otis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Otis Ray Thornton
February 10, 1942 - November 26, 2020
Durham, North Carolina - Otis Ray Thornton, 78, passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020 at his home. He was born in Sampson County, the son of the late Ernie Thornton and Ida Mae Fields Thornton. He was also preceded in death his wife, Janet Rhew Thornton and brother, Ronnie Dean Thornton. Mr. Thornton retired from IBM as a Manager. Mr. Thornton was a Mason for 50 years and a member of Knap of Reeds Masonic Lodge #158. He was also a member of the Sudan Shrine Wrecking Crew and was a past Director. He enjoyed his time at Kerr Lake boating and entertaining friends and family.
Mr. Thornton is survived by his daughter, Pamela Thornton Rogers and husband Todd of Durham; grandson, Caleb Rogers; sister, Jane Thornton Grantham; and brother, Ernie Don Thornton.
A funeral service will be held 2 p.m., Sunday, November 29 at Clements Funeral Chapel in Durham with Pastor Manley Palmer Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Maplewood Cemetery with Masonic funeral rites. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, face coverings and social distancing are required for all services. We ask that anyone experiencing cold/flu-like symptoms to stay home.
Flowers are acceptable or memorial donations may be made to the Masonic Home for Children, 600 College St, Oxford, NC 27565.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
29
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Clements Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
NOV
29
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Clements Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Clements Funeral Service
1105 BROAD ST
Durham, NC 27705
(919) 286-1224
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Clements Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved