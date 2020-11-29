Otis Ray Thornton
February 10, 1942 - November 26, 2020
Durham, North Carolina - Otis Ray Thornton, 78, passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020 at his home. He was born in Sampson County, the son of the late Ernie Thornton and Ida Mae Fields Thornton. He was also preceded in death his wife, Janet Rhew Thornton and brother, Ronnie Dean Thornton. Mr. Thornton retired from IBM as a Manager. Mr. Thornton was a Mason for 50 years and a member of Knap of Reeds Masonic Lodge #158. He was also a member of the Sudan Shrine Wrecking Crew and was a past Director. He enjoyed his time at Kerr Lake boating and entertaining friends and family.
Mr. Thornton is survived by his daughter, Pamela Thornton Rogers and husband Todd of Durham; grandson, Caleb Rogers; sister, Jane Thornton Grantham; and brother, Ernie Don Thornton.
A funeral service will be held 2 p.m., Sunday, November 29 at Clements Funeral Chapel in Durham with Pastor Manley Palmer Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Maplewood Cemetery with Masonic funeral rites. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, face coverings and social distancing are required for all services. We ask that anyone experiencing cold/flu-like symptoms to stay home.
Flowers are acceptable or memorial donations may be made to the Masonic Home for Children, 600 College St, Oxford, NC 27565.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com
.