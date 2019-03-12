Ouida Norris Williams



November 24, 1933 - March 10, 2019



Greensboro



Ouida Norris Williams, 85, passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Moses Cone Hospital.



Ouida will be laid to rest at Lakeview Memorial Park Cemetery in Greensboro, during a private committal service.



Ouida was born November 24, 1933 to the late Roy and Doll Norris in Erwin, NC and was of the Christian faith. She was a member of Moose Lodge 685, enjoyed cooking, gardening, and had no problem cracking the whip, making sure all her loved ones stayed in line. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Williams.



She is survived by her children, Paulette Walton (David) of Pittsboro; Kirby Allen (Debby) of Durham; sisters, (her twin) Lolita Dunn and Juanita English; two grandsons, Randy and Ricky Allen; and her great-grandson, Garrett Allen.



Memorial contributions may be made to The , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.



Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfuneralhomes.com Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary