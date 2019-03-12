Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home
515 North Elm Street
Greensboro, NC 27401
(336) 272-5157
For more information about
Ouida Williams
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Ouida Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ouida Norris Williams


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ouida Norris Williams Obituary
Ouida Norris Williams

November 24, 1933 - March 10, 2019

Greensboro

Ouida Norris Williams, 85, passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Moses Cone Hospital.

Ouida will be laid to rest at Lakeview Memorial Park Cemetery in Greensboro, during a private committal service.

Ouida was born November 24, 1933 to the late Roy and Doll Norris in Erwin, NC and was of the Christian faith. She was a member of Moose Lodge 685, enjoyed cooking, gardening, and had no problem cracking the whip, making sure all her loved ones stayed in line. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Williams.

She is survived by her children, Paulette Walton (David) of Pittsboro; Kirby Allen (Debby) of Durham; sisters, (her twin) Lolita Dunn and Juanita English; two grandsons, Randy and Ricky Allen; and her great-grandson, Garrett Allen.

Memorial contributions may be made to The , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home
Download Now