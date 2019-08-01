Home

Thomas Funeral Home
401 N. Ennis Street
Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526
(919) 552-4171
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Pleasant Grove Baptist Church
10005 Lake Wheeler Rd.
Fuquay Varina, NC
View Map
Pam Eloise Tutor


1958 - 2019
Pam Eloise Tutor Obituary
Pamela Eloise Tutor

September 9, 1958 - July 28, 2019

Fuquay-Varina

"I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith..." Pam passed away peacefully Sunday, July 28, 2019 with her family by her side.

She was the daughter of the late Edward and Clarice Tutor of Fuquay Varina. She was also predeceased by a sister, Sandra Tutor.

Pam is survived by a son, Clarence and wife, Jamie Tutor; 5 grandchildren, Charles, Nathan, Emily, Lucas and Claire - all of Goldsboro, NC; brother, Jimmy Tutor (Harriet), and sister, Nell Thrower (Rocky) of Fuquay Varina, NC.

Visitation will be on Saturday, August 3, 2019 from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., followed by a brief celebration at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 10005 Lake Wheeler Rd., Fuquay Varina, NC.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the benevolent fund of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.

Online condolences may be left at thomasfuneral.com
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 1, 2019
