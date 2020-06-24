Pamela "Pam" KintonFebruary 28, 1951-June 23, 2020YoungsvillePam Joyner Kinton, 69, of Youngsville passed away on Tuesday June 23, 2020 at Rex Healthcare. She was born in Nash County, the daughter of Charlie and Mary Iris Joyner and was a retired Insurance Claims Agent with State Farm Insurance Co. She also sold AVON products for many years at the Raleigh Flea Market.A graveside funeral service will be held at 11 o'clock Thursday morning, June 25, 2020 at Harris Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Dr. Bill Haley officiating.Pam is survived by her husband, Bobby Kinton; daughter, Charlotte Kinton Hill of Youngsville; son, Lee Kinton and wife, Brenda, of Youngsville; grandchildren, Brian Kinton of Youngsville and Camryn Hill of LaGrange; her sister, Patsy Stone and husband, Jack, of Rocky MountCasual dress is requested by the family at the service.A service of Bright Funeral Home & Cremation Center. (919-556-5811)