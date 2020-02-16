|
Pamela Ann Frueh
March 31, 1943 - February 10, 2020
Raleigh
Raleigh resident Pamela Ann O'Connor Frueh passed away peacefully on February 10, 2020.
Pamela was born March 31, 1943 in Manchester, NH, and was the daughter of Joseph O'Connor and Madelyn Carpenter O'Connor. She is survived by her husband Wesley K. Frueh and her step-mother Ruth O'Connor. Also surviving are Pamela's children, James Sleeper (Michele), Amy Matcho, Lawrence Sleeper, Matthew Sleeper (Cynthia), and Cheryl Hanley (Douglas), step-sons Kenneth Frueh (Beth) and Douglas Frueh (Ellen).
She was blessed with grandchildren Brittany, Wesley, Ben, Anjelica, Charlotte, Julia, Kayla, Ian, Amy, Becky, Jason (deceased), Jesse, Stephen, Brian, Joshua, Ariel, Nadia (deceased), Jesse and fourteen great-grandchildren. Also surviving are a sister, Jolyn Ek, and brother, Brian O'Connor (Linda), and many nieces and nephews.
Pam was a member of the Fuquay-Varina United Methodist Church and a long time member of the North Branch Reformed Church in Bridgewater, NJ. She was a graduate of Somerset County College and Bloomfield College, and worked for many years in the pharmaceutical industry. Pam was an accomplished potter, weaver and photographer and active with Habitat for Humanity. Her favorite song was Proud Mary.
Funeral services will be held at the North Branch Reformed Church, 203 Route 28, Bridgewater, NJ on Saturday, February 22 at 2:00 p.m.
Memorial donations in Pam's name may be made to the North Branch Reformed Church Mission Fund or to Habitat for Humanity.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 16, 2020