Pamela Lorene Smith



March 11, 1963 - July 21, 2019



Raleigh



Pamela Lorene Smith, 56, of Garner passed away peacefully and surrounded by family at her home on July 21, following a brief battle with cancer. Pam was born in Raleigh March 11, 1963. Pam loved the beach and time spent with her family at their home at Carolina Beach. She was a vivacious soul who enjoyed shopping, concerts, entertaining, and had a well-known love for anything watermelon. Pam had a special place in her heart for animals and cherished many pets over the years. Pam never met a stranger and valued time spent with friends and family dear to her heart. She was especially grateful for the kindness and compassionate care during her illness from her longtime friend, Laura "Jackie" Myers of Raleigh. Most of all, Pam treasured her time with beloved husband, Duane, and her son, Zach.



Pam is preceded in death by her mother, Lorene Etheridge of Raleigh, and her sister, Jill Stancil of Knightdale. She is survived by her husband of 21 years, Duane Smith of Garner; her son, Zachary Mussler of Garner; her father, Gordon Etheridge of Raleigh; and sister, Gloria Richardson (Rick) of Raleigh. Pam will forever hold a special place in our hearts.



Please join us in celebrating Pam's life at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 1701 E Millbrook Rd, Raleigh. Visitation will be Wednesday, July 24 from 5:30 – 7 PM. Funeral services will be Thursday, July 25 at 2 pm. In honor of Pam, and her beloved four legged companion, Max, please consider a donation to the Wake County SPCA. Please also consider a donation to Transitions Life Care. Published in The News & Observer on July 23, 2019