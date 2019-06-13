Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
200 Southeast Maynard Road
Cary, NC 27511
(919) 467-8108
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
5:30 PM - 9:00 PM
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
200 Southeast Maynard Road
Cary, NC 27511
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Pamela Miner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pamela Miner


1957 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Pamela Miner Obituary
Pamela Jo Miner

January 19, 1957 - June 11, 2019

Cary

Pamela Jo Miner, beloved daughter, sister, adopted mom, aunt, and child of God, passed away on June 11, 2019. A time of visitation will be held on Saturday June 15, from 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home in Cary, 200 SE Maynard Rd. Cary, NC 27511. Funeral services will begin at 2:00pm in the Chapel of Brown-Wynne Cary, with internment to follow at Raleigh Memorial Park.

Pam's full obituary will be available, and online condolences may be made at www.BrownWynneCary.com
Published in The News & Observer on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
Download Now