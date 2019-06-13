|
|
Pamela Jo Miner
January 19, 1957 - June 11, 2019
Cary
Pamela Jo Miner, beloved daughter, sister, adopted mom, aunt, and child of God, passed away on June 11, 2019. A time of visitation will be held on Saturday June 15, from 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home in Cary, 200 SE Maynard Rd. Cary, NC 27511. Funeral services will begin at 2:00pm in the Chapel of Brown-Wynne Cary, with internment to follow at Raleigh Memorial Park.
Pam's full obituary will be available, and online condolences may be made at www.BrownWynneCary.com
Published in The News & Observer on June 13, 2019