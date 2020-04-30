|
|
Pamela Jo Smith
April 12, 1961-April 25, 2020
Raleigh
Raleigh-Pamela Jo Smith was received into the arms of her Heavenly Father on Saturday, April 25, 2020. Pam was born in Wayne County on April 12, 1961 to the late Alphas Carlton and Marjorie Peele Smith. In addition to her parents, Pam was preceded in death by a special friend, Bill Vollmer.
Pam's outgoing personality made her the life of the party, and she loved to have a good time. Dressing up and going out for the evening was one of life's simple pleasures for her. A world traveler and true Disney fanatic, Pam had visited Europe, The Keys, and had met her goal of visiting every park at Walt Disney World. A day or weekend spent at the beach was her go-to relaxation technique, and she visited as often as time would allow.
Pam's love for her family was immeasurable. She was the best sister, and loved and cared for her parents endlessly. She had a deep love for her "fur babies," and her compassion carried through to all of God's animal kingdom.
Pam was well-educated and highly intelligent, and enjoyed her job as a sales representative for Nabisco Company. When her job necessitated a transfer to Raleigh, Pam took time to enjoy the convenience of living near the State Fair. Through her work, her close-knit relationships with family, and her good times with friends, Pam had a life well-lived.
A service to celebrate and remember Pam's life will be held privately for the family at Fairview Cemetery.
Pam is survived by her sister, Carla Smith Lancaster and husband, John; special friends, Jay Smith and Chris Takhash; as well as several aunts, uncles, and extended family.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.rousefh.com. Memorials may be made to New Hope United Methodist Church, 200 East New Hope Road, Goldsboro, NC 27534. Arrangements are entrusted to Rouse Funeral Home, La Grange.
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 30, 2020