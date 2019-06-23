Pamela Sue "GrandPam" Pomeroy



March 10, 1947 - June 9, 2019



Raleigh



Pamela Sue "GrandPam" Pomeroy, beloved mother, grandmother, friend, and educator, and lover of dogs and boats of all kinds, died June 9. She is survived by her daughter Kate Erwin and her partner Paddy Jerome; their dogs Ayla and Zelda of Canmore Alberta, Canada; her son Jack Erwin and his wife Melissa Graham; their daughters Adeline Elizabeth, Erwin and Corrina Sue Erwin of Brooklyn, New York.



Pam was born on March 10, 1947, the only child of Marguerite Elizabeth Kitchin and Richard Shields Pomeroy III, in Miami Beach, Florida. When Pam was a young child her mother was in a tuberculosis ward, and Pam was taken care of by her beloved Auntie Ruth Trotter who would ferry Pam and her cousins Betsy and Bobby to the beach in a hand-pulled wagon. Pam grew up on the water, learning to sail at a very young age in "Pam's Pram."



Pam attended Miss Harris' School for Girls and Skidmore College before eventually graduating from the University of Miami. She met her husband Thomas Erwin in 1968 while they were both working on the presidential campaign of Eugene McCarthy, and they were married in 1969.



After her marriage, Pam moved with her husband to North Carolina and eventually settled in the Cameron Park neighborhood of Raleigh. Early in her children's lives, Pam devoted herself to motherhood and community service, including serving as PTA President of Wiley School. In her early 40s, Pam graduated from the N.C. State Graduate School of Education and was initiated into the Phi Kappa Phi honor society in 1990. She then began a career as an elementary school guidance counselor, helping hundreds of students from a variety of backgrounds at Swift Creek Elementary in Raleigh and Glendale-Kenly Elementary in Kenly. She was named Wake County Counselor of the Year in 1993.



For the last 19 years of her life, Pam was a well-known resident of the Cameron Court Apartments in downtown Raleigh, walking her dogs Clarence and Moneypenny, and collecting insect specimens for her granddaughters in New York. A whimsical storyteller, Pam was known as someone who "never met a stranger," and offered her counsel and wisdom with a soulful dry wit. Her zany good nature lives on in her children, granddaughters, and countless friends and acquaintances.



A memorial service followed by a reception will be held on July 21 at 2 pm in the York Auditorium at N.C. State's J. C. Raulston Arboretum. Donations can be made in Pam's memory to the World Wildlife Fund and Transitions Hospice of Raleigh.