Pansy B. Holder



September 19, 1926 – May 1, 2019



Raleigh



Pansy Bordeaux Holder, 92, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday afternoon at home. She was born in Harnett County, a daughter of the late Glenn and Hazel Lloyd Bordeaux. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Holder and son, Gary Holder.



Pansy was a lifetime member of Athens Drive Baptist Church. She and Paul enjoyed traveling and their home at the beach. They owned and operated Holder's TV Sales and Service for many years.



A memorial service will be held 11 am Saturday at Athens Drive Baptist Church with visitation and lunch to follow. Graveside inurnment will be 2:30 pm Saturday at Chalybeate Springs Baptist Church Cemetery, Fuquay-Varina.



She is survived by her sisters, Donna Chappell (Jack) of Cary, Sarah McLamb of Spring Lake; brother, Bobby Bordeaux of Wake Forest; numerous nieces and nephews.



The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice and Sharon Poole for their loving and dedicated care.



