Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clancy Strickland Wheeler Funeral Home
1051 Durham Rd.
Wake Forest, NC 27587
919-556-7400
Memorial service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Athens Drive Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Pansy Holder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pansy B. Holder


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Pansy B. Holder Obituary
Pansy B. Holder

September 19, 1926 – May 1, 2019

Raleigh

Pansy Bordeaux Holder, 92, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday afternoon at home. She was born in Harnett County, a daughter of the late Glenn and Hazel Lloyd Bordeaux. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Holder and son, Gary Holder.

Pansy was a lifetime member of Athens Drive Baptist Church. She and Paul enjoyed traveling and their home at the beach. They owned and operated Holder's TV Sales and Service for many years.

A memorial service will be held 11 am Saturday at Athens Drive Baptist Church with visitation and lunch to follow. Graveside inurnment will be 2:30 pm Saturday at Chalybeate Springs Baptist Church Cemetery, Fuquay-Varina.

She is survived by her sisters, Donna Chappell (Jack) of Cary, Sarah McLamb of Spring Lake; brother, Bobby Bordeaux of Wake Forest; numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice and Sharon Poole for their loving and dedicated care.

A service of Clancy Strickland Wheeler Funeral Home, Wake Forest, NC. (919)556-7400

www.cswfuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now