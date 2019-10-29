|
Parker "PJ" Anderson Ramsey, Jr.
Willow Spring
Sweet PJ was born on November 20, 2006 and died at home in the arms of his parents on October 25, 2019. He was born facing incredible odds, and yet by the grace of our great and merciful God, and according to His will, lived an amazing 12 years here on earth. PJ brought the gifts of love, charm, and perseverance to all that encountered his presence. He changed peoples lives, one at a time, as he reminded ordinary people, that God was always at work, always working miracles, and that every minute mattered. PJ's light shined brightly, and he served as a beacon of God's goodness and hope. PJ loved being with people, hearing their voices, feeling their touches, and experiencing life to the fullest. To those who loved him most, his calling to Heaven brings a pain like no other pain, and a sweetness like no other sweetness.
Surviving PJ are his loving parents, Parker and Jenna Ramsey, and little sister, A'leeah, of Willow Spring; grandparents, Richard and Laura Cacchione of Oak Island; great-grandmother, Pat Cacchione of Forked River, New Jersey; grandparents Richard and Wanece Ramsey, of Courtland, Virginia; uncle Rick Cacchione of Charlotte; aunt Kylah Ramsey, of Courtland, Virginia.
He was well loved by his "framily", the Harrenstein and Weeks families, who showed PJ and his family endless love and support. The church family of Fuquay-Varina United Methodist Church, fully embraced and loved PJ and his family, honoring the promise of baptism and community in Christ.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Fuquay-Varina United Methodist Church, 100 S Judd Parkway SE, Fuquay-Varina. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., two hours prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Fuquay Varina United Methodist Church (for checks, memo line should read "in memory of PJ Ramsey").
Arrangements by Thomas Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at thomasfuneral.com
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 29, 2019