Parmie M. Byrd

Parmie M. Byrd Obituary
Parmie M. Byrd

Morehead City

Parmie M. Byrd of Morehead City, NC died on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.

She was born and grew up near Fountain in Pitt County and graduated from Farmville High School. She completed business school in Greenville. Parmie lived in Raleigh and worked for Bolton Corporation many years before moving to Morehead City. She was a member of National Women in Construction, a world traveler, an avid golfer, and a longtime member of Morehead City Country Club.

Surviving are her sister, Fay M. Longo of Morehead City, John A. Moore, Jr. of Fountain, and stepdaughter, Susan A. Byrd of Raleigh. She was preceded in death by her parents, John Alton and Emily Pearl Moore, and her husband Newton C. Byrd.

A celebration of life is planned for a later date.

Arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Home and Crematory of Morehead City.

Access online obituary and internet condolences through www.brooksfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 1, 2020
