Parvaneh Borek


1959 - 2020
Parvaneh Borek Obituary
Parvaneh Khorsand Borek

October 22, 1959 - February 01, 2020

Raleigh

Parvaneh Khorsand Borek, 60, of Raleigh, NC was called to be with the Lord. She passed away peacefully at the Transitions LifeCare facility in Raleigh.

Parvaneh is survived by her husband James W. Borek, to whom she was married for 38 years; her son Tory Khorsand Borek and wife Laura Nordin Borek and her daughter Jeda Khorsand Borek; her brother John Jalal Dillard and her sisters Parivash Hashempour and Mahvash Khorsand; her niece Maria Dillard and her nephews Adam Dillard and Arman Dillard; and her grandchildren Hazel Grace Borek and Sawyer Lee Borek. She was preceded in death by her parents, Fanoos Ardi Dillard and Clarence N. Dillard, Jr.

After earning a BS Mathematics from Pfeiffer College, she utilized her BA Mathematics Education degree from North Carolina State University as a Wake County educator, most recently at Holly Springs High School. She was a caring teacher with a welcoming heart, an open door and a nonjudgmental ear who helped anyone who needed to talk.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to either Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607 (transitionslifecare.org) or Fowler Fellowship Fund 344181 (giving.unc.edu/gift). No memorial service is planned.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 5, 2020
