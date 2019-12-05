Home

Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Lowes Grove Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Lowes Grove Baptist Church
Pat Beach, 87, passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Rex Rehabilitation and Nursing Care Center. She was born in Carteret Co., the daughter of the late Edward Vance Adams and Helen Foster Adams. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Richard Creighton Beach, Sr.; daughter, Mary Helen Beach; sister, Martha Helen Adams and sister-in-law, Joan Roberson Adams. Mrs. Beach graduated from Watts School of Nursing and volunteered for the American Red Cross for over 40 years. She was instrumental in founding Parkwood Volunteer Fire Department and was a long-time member and former Deacon at Lowes Grove Baptist Church.

Mrs. Beach is survived by her daughter, Kim Wrenn (James); son, Richard Creighton Beach, Jr.; granddaughter, Jessica Leigh Wrenn (B J Clark); brothers, Jimmy Adams, Johnny Adams (Ginny); several nieces and nephews; and numerous great nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, December 7th at Lowes Grove Baptist Church with Rev. Woody Freeze officiating. She will be interred at Montlawn Memorial Park in Raleigh. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Lowes Grove Baptist Church: 4430 S. Alston Ave., Durham, NC 27713.

The family is being assisted in by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 5, 2019
