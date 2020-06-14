Pat Lowry
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Pat's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Sue Hayman Lowry

May 8, 1943 – June 6, 2020

Chapel Hill

Patricia (Pat, Patty) Sue Hayman Lowry, age 77, died unexpectedly on June 6, 2020 at home. A Chapel Hill native for over 25 years, Pat was born May 8, 1943 in Huntington, WV to Paul Douglas Hayman and Mary Louise Cullums Hayman.

Pat attended Marshall University in West Virginia prior to transferring to UNC Chapel Hill, where she graduated in 1965. Initially, she worked as a medical laboratory technician and phlebotomist. Later, Pat's careers included real estate and teaching. After obtaining her Masters in Interior Design from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, Pat spent the last 25 years of her career as an interior designer working to beautify and enrich the businesses and homes of the greater Chapel Hill area. Her talent and style will leave an indelible signature that will survive long beyond her time on earth.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings, Paul Douglas Hayman Jr and Lois Hayman Johnson.

Pat is proudly survived by her three children, Brian Patrick Lowry, MD (Pine Knoll Shores, NC), Michael Hunter Lowry, MD and wife Allison (Pine Knoll Shores, NC) and Kelly Allison Lowry McIntyre and husband Corey (Durham, NC). Pat spent many days and nights with her grandchildren Sydney (husband Nolan), Grant, Bailey, Ava, Finn, and Ellis. Pat would invite her beloved grandchildren over for "one-on-one Grandma time" during which she nurtured special, inimitable relationships with each. She loved her grandchildren deeply and individually, and they loved her just the same.

We remember Pat as the friendly, nature-loving neighbor walking Abby, her Sheltie; the community activist fighting for the historic preservation of her beloved Chapel Hill; the intuitive interior designer, incredibly devoted mother, and doting grandmother. She left our lives far too soon, but her influence and smile and our cherished memories with her will continue to bless our hearts forever.

A Celebration of Life will take place at the Honeysuckle Tea House at 8871 Pickards Meadow Rd, Chapel Hill on Saturday, June 13 from 11am – 1pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Paperhand Puppet Intervention (paperhand.org/sustainus/) or The Children's Health Defense (https://childrenshealthdefense.org/).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Celebration of Life
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Honeysuckle Tea House
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of the Carolinas
2205 E Millbrook Rd
Raleigh, NC 27604
(919) 571-3300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 12, 2020
I had the pleasure to work with Pat in her garden. She was always so happy to be out there. We had some good laughs and talked at great length about Downton Abbey. I will miss her walking with Abigail and stopping to say hello. Also coming by with her grandson who called me that flower lady :)
Debbie Hutzler
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved