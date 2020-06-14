Patricia Sue Hayman Lowry
May 8, 1943 – June 6, 2020
Chapel Hill
Patricia (Pat, Patty) Sue Hayman Lowry, age 77, died unexpectedly on June 6, 2020 at home. A Chapel Hill native for over 25 years, Pat was born May 8, 1943 in Huntington, WV to Paul Douglas Hayman and Mary Louise Cullums Hayman.
Pat attended Marshall University in West Virginia prior to transferring to UNC Chapel Hill, where she graduated in 1965. Initially, she worked as a medical laboratory technician and phlebotomist. Later, Pat's careers included real estate and teaching. After obtaining her Masters in Interior Design from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, Pat spent the last 25 years of her career as an interior designer working to beautify and enrich the businesses and homes of the greater Chapel Hill area. Her talent and style will leave an indelible signature that will survive long beyond her time on earth.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings, Paul Douglas Hayman Jr and Lois Hayman Johnson.
Pat is proudly survived by her three children, Brian Patrick Lowry, MD (Pine Knoll Shores, NC), Michael Hunter Lowry, MD and wife Allison (Pine Knoll Shores, NC) and Kelly Allison Lowry McIntyre and husband Corey (Durham, NC). Pat spent many days and nights with her grandchildren Sydney (husband Nolan), Grant, Bailey, Ava, Finn, and Ellis. Pat would invite her beloved grandchildren over for "one-on-one Grandma time" during which she nurtured special, inimitable relationships with each. She loved her grandchildren deeply and individually, and they loved her just the same.
We remember Pat as the friendly, nature-loving neighbor walking Abby, her Sheltie; the community activist fighting for the historic preservation of her beloved Chapel Hill; the intuitive interior designer, incredibly devoted mother, and doting grandmother. She left our lives far too soon, but her influence and smile and our cherished memories with her will continue to bless our hearts forever.
A Celebration of Life will take place at the Honeysuckle Tea House at 8871 Pickards Meadow Rd, Chapel Hill on Saturday, June 13 from 11am – 1pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Paperhand Puppet Intervention (paperhand.org/sustainus/) or The Children's Health Defense (https://childrenshealthdefense.org/).
Published in The News and Observer on Jun. 14, 2020.