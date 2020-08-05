Patricia Anne Rhyne Thomas



August 21, 1931 - July 31, 2020



Chapel Hill



Patricia "Pat" Anne Rhyne Thomas, age 88, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020.



Pat is survived by her four loving children, Mason Page Thomas III, Anne Thomas Neal (son-in-law Douglas E. Neal), Elizabeth Thomas Kelly, and Garland Thomas Hattman. Pat is also survived by her six beloved grandchildren: Lawson Wood Neal, Garland Elizabeth Neal, Paul Stafford Kelly III, Bridget Rhyne Kelly, Garrett Page Hattman, and Jonas Arthur Hattman. She was preceded in death by her former husband, Mason Page Thomas Jr., her parents Miles Hoffman Rhyne and Rubye Marie Dent Rhyne, and her sister June Rhyne Herndon.



Pat was born on August 21, 1931 in Gastonia, NC. She and her sister June grew up on the Rhyne family farm, where Pat developed an adventurous spirit. Pat attended Converse College in Spartanburg, SC where she received a BA in English. In 1956, Pat married Mason Page Thomas Jr. Pat and Mason settled in Chapel Hill, NC and developed many ties to the community. Pat was a pioneer in her chosen field of antique appraisals and conducting estate/tag sales. She was a Senior Member of "The American Society of Appraisers." Pat developed quite a following and was well-loved for her expertise, gentle southern way, and mischievous spirit!



Pat had many interests and enjoyed a variety of activities including traveling, tennis, golf, boating, gardening, cooking, and playing bridge. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren in Beaufort, NC.



In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, there will not be a public memorial service. The family will attend a graveside service at Lutheran Chapel Church in Gastonia, NC. If desired, you can make a memorial donation to The Chapel of the Cross at 304 E Franklin St. Chapel Hill, NC 27514.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store