Services Brown-Wynne Funeral Home 300 Saint Mary's Street Raleigh , NC 27605 (919) 828-4311 Graveside service 10:00 AM Raleigh Memorial Park Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Highland United Methodist Church 1901 Ridge Road Raleigh , NC

Pat Zachary earned her angel wings at 7:01 a.m. on Easter morning, and danced her way into Heaven. She is reunited with her beloved husband, Lawrence, and her precious son, Larry. "Where, O death is your victory? Where, O death is your sting?" I Corinthians, Chapter 15, vs. 55.



Pansy Catherine "Pat" Fetzer Zachary, passed away on April 21, 2019 at the young age of 101. She was a resident at The Stewart Health Center in Raleigh, North Carolina. Pat was born on April 19, 1918 to the late Pansy Blanton Fetzer and Thomas Fetzer in the small town of Gibson, NC. She spent most of her Youth in Shelby, NC. After graduating high school, Pat attended and graduated from Brenau University in Gainesville, Georgia, and then completed a business degree at Women's College, which is now UNCG. After graduation, Pat moved to Raleigh, where she was secretary for the prison system. While living in a boarding house in Raleigh, she met the love of her life, Lawrence Zachary. She and Lawrence (Zach to most family and friends) married at the First Baptist Church in Raleigh, NC on June 21, 1942, just six days after he received his orders to report for duty in the Army. Their wonderful marriage continued for 71 years, until Zach passed away on June 4, 2013.



While Zach was stationed overseas for 2½ years during WWII, Pat lived in Wadesboro, NC. After Zach returned from the war, they made their home in Wadesboro, where they raised two children, Larry and Cathy. In Wadesboro, Pat was the secretary for two of her husband's businesses, an appliance store and Zachary's paint store; however, most of her time was devoted to raising her children. Pat was very involved in many activities in Wadesboro. She went on band trips with her children, chaperoned her daughter's beach trips, taught Sunday school at First United Methodist Church for 19 years, and did modeling on the side. Pat had a great sense of fashion, which she did not pass on to her daughter. [Sorry, Mom.] She also LOVED to dance! This was truly her passion. She said she always planned to dance her way into Heaven.



When Pat and her family moved to Raleigh, she worked part-time at the legislature, and was actively involved in Pat Taylor's campaign for Governor. She enjoyed this work, as well as supporting her husband, who was then City Manager of Raleigh. Pat also modeled for Belk at Crabtree Mall. An avid reader, she was a Lifetime Member of the Cosmos Book Club in Raleigh and met regularly with her fellow club members until she turned 100. Pat was a busy lady.



During their time in Raleigh, Pat and Zach bought a house in between Boone and Blowing Rock, and after Zach retired, they divided their time between Raleigh and the mountains. They eventually sold their house, and bought a condo at Chetola, in Blowing Rock. They spent 19 summers and falls in the beautiful North Carolina mountains. While in Blowing Rock, they were summer members of Blowing Rock Methodist Church, and in Raleigh, they were members of Highland United Methodist Church. Their faith in God was strong, and by His grace for all who believe, we are promised eternal life in the presence of Our Lord and Savior.



Pat is survived by her daughter Cathy, who now divides her time between 1615 S. Lake Park Blvd., #506, Carolina Beach, NC 28428 and her tiny home in Flat Rock, NC. Pat is also survived by her sister-in-law, Christine Gilbert and a brother-in-law, Sam Zachary, as well as nieces, nephews and countless friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Zach, her son, Larry, her brother and sister-in-law, Tom and Ella Fetzer, her sister-in-law and her husband, Sam and Lillian Zachary, her brother-in-law, Lloyd Gilbert and her sister-in-law, Ophelia Zachary.



Cathy would like to thank Springmoor Life Care Center and The Stewart Health Center for the wonderful care and love they have given to Pat and Cathy. She would also like to thank Transitions Hospice of Wake County for their care and support during this difficult time. Cathy sends special thanks to her cousins and her amazing friends for their support, care and love throughout her life. She really loves each of you very much. Truly, there are many, many angels among us.



We will celebrate Pat's wonder-filled life at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at the Highland United Methodist Church, 1901 Ridge Road, Raleigh, NC 27607. A graveside service will be held prior to the service at 10:00 am at Raleigh Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to The Lawrence Fetzer Zachary Memorial Scholarship Fund, Advancement Services, PO Box 125, Buies Creek, NC 27506, Transitions Hospice of Wake County, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607 or a .



Arrangements by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 300 Saint Mary's Street Raleigh, NC 27601.