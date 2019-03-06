Paton Homes Kelley



October 23, 1931 - March 1, 2019



Raleigh



Paton Homes Kelley, age 87, of Raleigh, North Carolina passed away at Sunrise Assisted Living on Friday, March 1, 2019. Pat was born to Edward A. Eugene Kelley and Gracie Hanchey Kelley in Wallace on October 23, 1931.



He graduated from Wallace High School and continued on to receive a B.S. Degree In Poultry Science from North Carolina State University and a Master's Degree in Political Science from East Carolina University.



Pat served his country honorably in the U.S. Navy where he was assigned to the ship the Manatee. He continued his friendships with his Navy buddies throughout the years.



Pat was married to the love of his life, Anne Hagans, on October 16, 1965. They were married nearly 54 years.



Pat was Director of the 16 Research Stations for the State of North Carolina for 31 years. This was a joint appointment between North Carolina State University and the State Department of Agriculture.



Pat enjoyed fishing with friends in the Santee Cooper River and duck hunting at Cedar Island. He was an avid Wolfpack fan. He also enjoyed reading. Pat was actively involved in Toast Masters and the North Raleigh Exchange Club. He was a dedicated member of St. Raphael's Catholic Church.



Pat is survived by his wife, Anne Hagans Kelley; Aunt, Kathline Hanchy; cousins, Lee, Steve, and Faye Hanchey ; close friends Cecil Register and Ennis Harrell as well as many other family and friends.



The Celebration of Life will be held at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home on Millbrook Road Saturday, March 9 at 2:00 pm. Visitation will be at 1:00 pm prior to the service.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to . The family wishes to thank Transitions LifeCare for the excellent assistance during this difficult time.