Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
1701 East Millbrook Road
Raleigh, NC 27609
(919) 876-6900
For more information about
Paton Kelley
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
1701 East Millbrook Road
Raleigh, NC 27609
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
1701 East Millbrook Road
Raleigh, NC 27609
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paton Kelley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paton Homes Kelley


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Paton Homes Kelley Obituary
Paton Homes Kelley

October 23, 1931 - March 1, 2019

Raleigh

Paton Homes Kelley, age 87, of Raleigh, North Carolina passed away at Sunrise Assisted Living on Friday, March 1, 2019. Pat was born to Edward A. Eugene Kelley and Gracie Hanchey Kelley in Wallace on October 23, 1931.

He graduated from Wallace High School and continued on to receive a B.S. Degree In Poultry Science from North Carolina State University and a Master's Degree in Political Science from East Carolina University.

Pat served his country honorably in the U.S. Navy where he was assigned to the ship the Manatee. He continued his friendships with his Navy buddies throughout the years.

Pat was married to the love of his life, Anne Hagans, on October 16, 1965. They were married nearly 54 years.

Pat was Director of the 16 Research Stations for the State of North Carolina for 31 years. This was a joint appointment between North Carolina State University and the State Department of Agriculture.

Pat enjoyed fishing with friends in the Santee Cooper River and duck hunting at Cedar Island. He was an avid Wolfpack fan. He also enjoyed reading. Pat was actively involved in Toast Masters and the North Raleigh Exchange Club. He was a dedicated member of St. Raphael's Catholic Church.

Pat is survived by his wife, Anne Hagans Kelley; Aunt, Kathline Hanchy; cousins, Lee, Steve, and Faye Hanchey ; close friends Cecil Register and Ennis Harrell as well as many other family and friends.

The Celebration of Life will be held at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home on Millbrook Road Saturday, March 9 at 2:00 pm. Visitation will be at 1:00 pm prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to . The family wishes to thank Transitions LifeCare for the excellent assistance during this difficult time.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
Download Now