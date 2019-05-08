Patricia Ann Bishop



RALEIGH



Patricia Ann Bishop, 79, of Raleigh, passed away at her home on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. She was born in Knox County, Ohio to the late Harmon Allen White and Doris Ridenour White. After many years of service, she retired from First United Methodist Church of Cary as the church secretary. Mrs. Bishop was a loving mother, grandmother and will be greatly missed.



Her love for her family was unending. She was gracious, generous, and always a comforting presence. She was always there for friends and family with support and guidance. She touched so many people with her shining spirit.



Memorial services will be held at 1 o'clock, Monday, May 13, 2019 at Clancy Strickland Wheeler Funeral Home. Friends may visit with the family following the service at the funeral home.



Mrs. Bishop is survived by her children, Robert Bishop & wife Sheila of Wake Forest, Deborah Revell & husband Bill of Glen Burnie, Maryland, Bill Bishop & wife Elsie of Raleigh and Cheryl Velez & husband Balthazar of Alexandria, Virginia; grandchildren, Allison Bishop, Patricia Bishop, John Bishop, Benjamin Penrod, Beverly Newman, William Bishop, Jr. and Emilyn Bishop; great-grandchildren, Benjamin Penrod, Saige Penrod, Sabien Penrod, James Newman, Luke Newman, Cole Newman and Peyton Newman. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Delano Bishop; daughter, Carol Lynn Bishop and brother Harmon Allen White.



A service of Clancy Strickland Wheeler Funeral Home, Wake Forest, NC. (919)556-7400 Published in The News & Observer on May 8, 2019