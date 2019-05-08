Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clancy Strickland Wheeler Funeral Home
1051 Durham Rd.
Wake Forest, NC 27587
919-556-7400
Memorial service
Monday, May 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Clancy Strickland Wheeler Funeral Home
1051 Durham Rd.
Wake Forest, NC 27587
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
Clancy Strickland Wheeler Funeral Home
1051 Durham Rd.
Wake Forest, NC 27587
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Bishop
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Ann Bishop

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Patricia Ann Bishop Obituary
Patricia Ann Bishop

RALEIGH

Patricia Ann Bishop, 79, of Raleigh, passed away at her home on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. She was born in Knox County, Ohio to the late Harmon Allen White and Doris Ridenour White. After many years of service, she retired from First United Methodist Church of Cary as the church secretary. Mrs. Bishop was a loving mother, grandmother and will be greatly missed.

Her love for her family was unending. She was gracious, generous, and always a comforting presence. She was always there for friends and family with support and guidance. She touched so many people with her shining spirit.

Memorial services will be held at 1 o'clock, Monday, May 13, 2019 at Clancy Strickland Wheeler Funeral Home. Friends may visit with the family following the service at the funeral home.

Mrs. Bishop is survived by her children, Robert Bishop & wife Sheila of Wake Forest, Deborah Revell & husband Bill of Glen Burnie, Maryland, Bill Bishop & wife Elsie of Raleigh and Cheryl Velez & husband Balthazar of Alexandria, Virginia; grandchildren, Allison Bishop, Patricia Bishop, John Bishop, Benjamin Penrod, Beverly Newman, William Bishop, Jr. and Emilyn Bishop; great-grandchildren, Benjamin Penrod, Saige Penrod, Sabien Penrod, James Newman, Luke Newman, Cole Newman and Peyton Newman. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Delano Bishop; daughter, Carol Lynn Bishop and brother Harmon Allen White.

A service of Clancy Strickland Wheeler Funeral Home, Wake Forest, NC. (919)556-7400
Published in The News & Observer on May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now