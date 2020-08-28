Patricia 'Pat' Scharville
April 8, 1943 - August 25, 2020
Raleigh
Pat Scharville passed away peacefully on August 25, 2020 in Raleigh, NC at the age of 77.
Pat was born April 8, 1943 in Sharon, PA. She was the oldest child of Bert and Tillie Province of Sharon, PA. She graduated from Brookfield High School in 1961. She and her husband Mike were married on June 3, 1961 at St. Adalbert's Church.
Pat is survived by her son, Michael (Shark) Scharville Jr. and wife, Patty, of Wake Forest, NC; daughter, Cyndi Eck and husband, Jim, of Raleigh, NC; grandchildren: Michael (Gupper) Scharville III and wife, Abby, of Wake Forest, NC, and Thomas (TJ) Scharville and wife, Juliana, of Raleigh, NC; and two great-grandchildren, Theo and Penelope Scharville. She is also survived by her brother, Bert, of Sharon, PA; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Mike, and her brother, Sonny Province.
Pat was a kind-hearted and family-centric woman who was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother (Meemaw), and great-grandmother. She worked as a crossing guard and homemaker while her children were in school. Once her children grew older, she worked in Human Resources at Hills Department Store in Sharon, PA. After moving to North Carolina in 1993, she worked at Acroprint for over 10 years before happily retiring to spend more time with family. Outside of work, Pat enjoyed her frequent trips to the beach spending time with husband and gathering seashells. Meemaw also enjoyed hosting family gatherings, baking her famous holiday cookies, and collecting carousel and lighthouse memorabilia.
A memorial service is scheduled for 1:00pm Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Renaissance Funeral Home, 7615 Six Forks Rd Raleigh NC.
Flowers will be accepted. Donations may be made to the Dementia Alliance of North Carolina at: https://dementianc.org/
The family of Pat wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the staff at The Lodge at Wake Forest , the staff at Falls River Village, the staff Falls River Court for the loving care the past two years. Condolences: RFHR.com