Patricia Anne Rexford
December 30, 1948 - January 10, 2020
Raleigh
Patricia Anne Rexford, age 71, of Raleigh, NC, passed away at home, as she wished, on Friday, January 10, 2020.
She was born on December 30, 1948, in Princeton, NJ, to Dean and Ines Rexford. The family later moved to Wilmington, DE, when her father went to work for Dupont after teaching at Princeton University.
Patricia is survived by her daughter, Kari Anne Dandrea of West Chester, PA; a granddaughter, Clara Belle Dandrea of Denver, CO; and her partner of almost 25 years, Thomas Jerry Williams of Raleigh. She is also survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Caroline and David Meglathery of Seattle, WA; and her brother and sister-in-law, Alan and Piper Rexford of East Calais, VT. Nieces and nephews are Sharon Meglathery of Tucson, AZ, Michael Meglathery of Seattle, WA and Cortney Seltman of Pittsburg, PA.
She attended college in Ithaca, NY and lived in West Chester, PA for 20 years, where she later opened Clemente's, a successful restaurant featuring Northern Italian cuisine. In 1997 Patricia moved to Raleigh where she worked for 10 years with the Wake County Public School System in an administrative position.
After her retirement she spent a considerable amount of time on issues that mattered to her. She was concerned for the protection of people and animals. As an avid gardener, she spent considerable time working to improve her garden by trying various flowers and plants. She also was determined to protect the environment. Also, she was an artist who painted for her own enjoyment and for those around her. She kept herself in good health by regularly going to the gym and enjoyed participation with friends in her book club. Patricia was an avid reader from a young age.
Her family wishes to thank the Transitions LifeCare team of Hospice of Wake County along with several health care givers for their excellent and compassionate assistance during her last days.
A Celebration of Life will be held for Patricia on Saturday, January 18, from 11:00am to 1:00pm at Mitchell Funeral, 7209 Glenwood Avenue, Raleigh, NC 27612.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Planned Parenthood, Raleigh Health Center, 100 S. Boylan Avenue, Raleigh, NC 27603 or Hospice of Wake County, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607.
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 15, 2020