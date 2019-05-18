Home

Patricia Privette Baker

Feb. 21, 1939 - May 17, 2019

Youngsville

Patricia Privette Baker of Youngsville passed away on May 17, 2019 after an extended illness. She was an incredible cook, gardener, wife, mother and grandmother. She loved and was loved by all. She is survived by her husband, Wayne. They were married for 63 years. She is also survived by her son, Chuck, his wife, Mary, and her grandson, Jack. She is survived by a daughter, Carol, and husband, Bryan. She is survived by two brothers, Jay and Terry Privette. The family will receive family and friends at the home at 1513 Darius Pearce Road, Youngsville, on Sunday, May 19th from 1:00 to 3:00. Burial will be private.
Published in The News & Observer on May 18, 2019
