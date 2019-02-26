Home

Chapel Hill Bible Church
260 Erwin Rd
Chapel Hill, NC 27514
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Chapel Hill Bible Church
206 Erwin Rd
Chapel Hill, NC
Visitation
Following Services
Chapel Hill Bible Church
206 Erwin Rd
Chapel Hill, NC
Patricia "Pat" Brant


1943 - 2019
Patricia "Pat" Brant Obituary
Patricia "Pat" Brant

July 26, 1943 - February 19, 2019

Chapel Hill

Patricia "Pat" Brant, 75, passed away peacefully on the morning of 2/19/19 (ALS/Lou Gehrig's). After a long career as a Rural Carrier in Frostproof, Florida, Pat retired from the US Postal Service and moved to Chapel Hill 15 years ago. She loved calling Chapel Hill "home". She was a long time member of The Chapel Hill Service League, The Cedar Grove Quilters, and Chapel Hill Bible Church; volunteered at the Ronald McDonald House; and spent hours with friends at the Seymour Center in Chapel Hill.

Pat was a very happy, caring person with a positive attitude. She loved traveling with family and friends and was able to visit all 50 states as well as countries all around the world, including China, England, France, Ireland, Nicaragua, and St. Maarten. She was always willing to try new things (including skydiving at 69 years old, zip-lining in the rain forest of Costa Rica, and more!). She was an amazing seamstress and made her daughter's wedding gown and all 5 bridesmaid dresses.

She is survived by her 4 children - Judy Brant, Wendy Thompson (Greg), Jerry Brant Jr, and Stacy Brant; 5 grandchildren- Candi Thompson (Chuck), Amanda Thompson, Kaitlyn Croley, Charlotte & Chloe Turner; and 2 great-granddogs, Lil Bit & Big Blue; and by her brothers, David Hogancamp (Sandy), Ted Hogancamp (Ernestine), and sister, Sandra Rivers.

A celebration of Pat's life will be held at the Chapel Hill Bible Church (206 Erwin Rd, Chapel Hill) on Friday, 3/1/19 at 2 pm. The family will receive friends following the celebration. Flowers are appreciated or, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Full Sail Ministries, [email protected], Paws 4 Ever, www.paws4ever.org, or Ronald McDonald House of Chapel Hill, [email protected] ww.walkersfuneralservice.com
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 26, 2019
