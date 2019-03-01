Patricia "Pat"



Patricia "Pat" Moore Brock, 71, passed away Wednesday 27, 2019 at Rex Healthcare. She was predeceased by her husband, Mickey Brock, and her parents, Rev. Guy C. Moore and Gladys Baines Moore. The family lived in Wilmington for several years and later moved to Selma. Pat graduated from Selma High School and later attended Chowan College.



Pat and Mickey were married in 1968 and moved to Washington, NC where they lived several years before moving to Raleigh. Pat and Mickey attended First Presbyterian Church in Raleigh for over 40 years. In recent years they attended Crabtree Baptist Church until Mickey's death.



Pat worked for the Cultural Resources Division of the State of NC as the Executive Mansion Tour Coordinator for over twenty years. She began this position under the Hunt Administration and built the program to be one of the strongest docent programs in the country. She trained volunteers in the Mansions architecture, history, and furniture among other things. She scheduled tours for school students, seniors, and other special groups whenever the Mansion was open to the public. People from all over North Carolina and other states and countries enjoyed tours of the Mansion. During some of these years more than 50,000 visitors toured the Mansion each year. Pat was honored with the Order of the Long Leaf Pine in 1985 in recognition of her service to the State of North Carolina .



Pat had many loving and loyal friends over the years including many that have been so helpful to her during and since Mickey's illness and her own. She is survived by many loving cousins.



A visitation will be held at 1:00 PM at Spring Hope Funeral, 7881 Webbs Mill Road in Spring Hope, NC followed by a Celebration of Pat's life at 2:00 pm. Burial will be at Oakdale Cemetery in Spring Hope following the service.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Executive Mansion Fund, Inc Attn. James Huebler, CFO, NC Museum of History, 5 East Edenton, Raleigh, NC, 27601 in honor of Patricia Brock.



Funeral arrangements entrusted to Spring Hope Funeral Home.



Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 1, 2019