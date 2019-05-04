Patricia C. Taylor



Garner



Patricia Carolyn Taylor, 84, died May 2, 2019 in her home. A native of Johnston County, she was born on September 20, 1934 to the late Winfred Page and Elsie Barber Taylor. She was a graduate of Cleveland School and attended Peace College, where she was named to the National Honor Society. She worked at Aeroglide Corp; NC Dept. of Conservation and Development and after 25 years of service, retired from Carolina Power and Light Company. She was an active member of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, where she served on numerous committees.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and Norwood Ennis.



Survivors include her nephew and niece-in-law, Winfred Craig and Jennifer Ennis; niece, Valerie Ennis and special friend, Doug Deal; great niece and her husband, Natalie and Carl Turrone; a great nephew and his wife, Cameron and Alex Ennis; a great-great nephew and niece, Levi and Paige Turrone, as well as many beloved family and friends.



A funeral service will be held Monday, 2:00 pm at Mt Zion United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in Leach-Taylor Family Cemetery.



The family will receive friends from 12:30 – 1:45 pm at the church.



The family wishes to thank caregivers, Vivian, Bonita and Vonisha, as well as Heartland Hospice for the excellent care they provided. We could not have done it without them.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice, 4505 Falls of Neuse Road, Raleigh, NC 27609 or a .



Online condolences may be made to www.bryan-leefuneralhome.com Published in The News & Observer on May 4, 2019