Patricia Ann Cassidy
August 7, 1944 - December 27, 2019
Cary
Patricia Ann Cassidy, 75 of Cary, passed away on December 27, 2019.
Patricia was born on August 7, 1944 to her late mother, Elizabeth Avery in New York, New York. She is also preceded in death by her sister, Mary Beth Butryn.
Patricia dedicated her life to caring for her family. She is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Michael John Cassidy; daughter, Deborah Cassidy Somers (Lawrence Bowen Somers); son, Michael John Cassidy Jr.(Dorothy Shaw Cassidy); four granddaughters, Cassidy Lauren Somers, Corinne Olivia Somers, Addison Harper Cassidy, Aubrey Claire Cassidy; and many other loving family members.
A prayer service will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Apex Funeral Home. Family will receive friends and guests on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM and from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Apex Funeral Home.
Condolences can be shared at apexfuneral.net
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 2, 2020