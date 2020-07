Or Copy this URL to Share

Patricia "Tricia" DeSimone



October 20, 1959 - July 20, 2020



Cary



On July 20th, cancer took our beloved girl away from us too soon. She was a wonderful daughter, sister, Auntie and friend. She leaves behind a large, loving family who will miss her forever.



Per Tricia's request, there will be a private funeral for family.



