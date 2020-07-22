1/1
Patricia E. Small
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Elizabeth Small

February 14, 1941 - July 14, 2020

Raleigh

It is with great sadness that the family of Patricia Small announce her sudden death in July of 2020 at the age of 79. Patricia will be lovingly remembered by her sister June and granddaughter, Kelly Small.

Patricia was born on February 14, 1940 in Rock Hill, SC and attended school until her graduation. Patricia worked various jobs after graduation including Calanese Corporation and Hickory Chair Company. Upon moving to Raleigh Patricia worked for the state of North Carolina in the purchase and contract division for 30 years until her retirement.

Patricia will be remembered for her kindness and gentle spirit.

A funeral service will be held at at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Trinity Baptist Church, 4815 Six Forks Rd in Raleigh. Burial will immediately follow the service at at Montlawn Memorial Park, 2911 South Wilmington Street, Raleigh, NC 27603.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Trinity Baptist Church
Send Flowers
JUL
23
Burial
Montlawn Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Montlawn Memorial Park, Funerals and Cremations
2911 South Wilmington St
Raleigh, NC 27603
(919) 772-1073
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Montlawn Memorial Park, Funerals and Cremations

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 22, 2020
Pat was a sweet gentle soul who will be missed by all who knew her.
Ceci Parent
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved