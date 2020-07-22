Patricia Elizabeth SmallFebruary 14, 1941 - July 14, 2020RaleighIt is with great sadness that the family of Patricia Small announce her sudden death in July of 2020 at the age of 79. Patricia will be lovingly remembered by her sister June and granddaughter, Kelly Small.Patricia was born on February 14, 1940 in Rock Hill, SC and attended school until her graduation. Patricia worked various jobs after graduation including Calanese Corporation and Hickory Chair Company. Upon moving to Raleigh Patricia worked for the state of North Carolina in the purchase and contract division for 30 years until her retirement.Patricia will be remembered for her kindness and gentle spirit.A funeral service will be held at at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Trinity Baptist Church, 4815 Six Forks Rd in Raleigh. Burial will immediately follow the service at at Montlawn Memorial Park, 2911 South Wilmington Street, Raleigh, NC 27603.