Patricia Gordon Willette Elliott
May 15, 1940 - March 17, 2020
Butner, NC
Patricia Gordon Willette Elliott of Butner went home to be with the Lord on March 17. She was born May 15, 1940 to John and Irene Gordon of Stem. She graduated from Stem High School and was part of the 1958 Granville County Championship basketball team. She loved God and family and passed her love of life, service to others and sports to her daughters.
She will be missed by her daughters Deborah Ferrell (son-in-law Tracy) and Donna Wheeler (son-in-law, Tim). Known as Gaga to her grandsons Nicholas Wheeler, Justin Wheeler, and Will Wheeler, they were one of the greatest joys of her life. Her sister, Elizabeth (Faye) Gordon Ayscue and niece Teresa Bailey (sons, Preston and Jackson) along with many special cousins are left to cherish her memory.
A spirited red head with a tender heart she never met a stranger, laughed easily, loved deeply, enjoyed teasing and bantering with all. A long time member of First Baptist Church of Butner she served as a deacon and co-chair of the Ruth Helms Prayer Group. Her hands crocheted countless gifts including baby blankets and a beautiful scarf she wore on her last Sunday at church.
In 1959 her work life began at Murdoch Developmental Center where she became an LPN and retired with 30 years service. She then joined the nursing pool at John Umstead and later Central Regional Hospital for another 20 years. After retirement, she would tell everyone how much she missed her patients and the staff.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later time. Donations may be made to the Ruth Helms Prayer Group or First Baptist Church Butner 200 West D Street Butner, NC 27509
Published in The News & Observer from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2020