Patricia Deal Evans



Aug. 21, 1933 - Feb. 16, 2019



Como



Patricia Deal "Patty" Evans , 85, of Como, N.C., died unexpectedly on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at Rex Hospital in Raleigh, N.C.



She was born on Aug. 21, 1933, to Wyman Roscoff Deal and Virgie Lanier Deal in Bryan County, Ga., and spent her childhood in Pembroke, Ga.



Patty attend LaGrange women's college in LaGrange, Ga., and graduated from the University of Georgia with a Bachelor of Science degree in education. She was an active member of the Zeta Tau Alpha sorority.



She married her college sweetheart George Worrell Evans on July 10, 1955, and moved to Como, N.C., to the Evans Farm. Patty and George had two sons, George Worrell Evans and David Deal Evans.



Patty was an elementary teacher for more than 30 years, primarily at Franklin Elementary School. She was a longtime member of the Murfreesboro Historical Association. Patty and her family enjoyed summers in Nags Head and spending time at the EBO river house on the Meherrin River.



She was a die-hard fan of the Georgia Bulldogs and the University of North Carolina Tar Heels. She was an avid reader, a talented pianist, a wonderful cook and a treasured friend. Patty loved her grandchildren and always looked forward to their visits to the farm and to the EBO river house. She enjoyed fun times with friends and loved her daily visits with her dear neighbor Debbie Turner.



Patty is survived by her husband of 64 years, George Worrell Evans; her sister Jan Deal Hendrix (George Hendrix); her sons George Worrell Evans Jr. (Fatima Evans) and David Deal Evans (Jane Evans); and grandchildren George Worrell Evans III (Alisa Evans), Emily Day Evans and Edwin James Evans.



She was preceded in death by her parents Wyman and Virgie Deal.



The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 20, at Garrett-Sykes Funeral Home in Murfreesboro.



A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, at Barnes United Methodist Church, 32000 Statesville Road in Newsomes, Va., with Pastor Penny Rasnake officiating.



The family asks that memorial donations be made in lieu of flowers to Barnes Methodist Church where the Worrell-Evans family has attended since its founding in 1803. Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary