Patricia Ann Grindle



December 3, 1948 - June 4, 2019



Raleigh



Patricia Ann Black Grindle passed very early in the morning June 4, 2019 at home with her family at her side. Pat suffered through a long battle with Ampullary cancer, first having a Whipple surgical procedure, then multiple chemo treatments. She fought it as hard as she possibly could but the cancer was just too much. Pat was born in Gastonia NC on December 3, 1948 to the late William L. Black and Helen Johnson Black.



Pat grew up in Gastonia NC where she graduated from Hunter Huss High. She met her husband Rod there and they enjoyed almost 51 years of marriage. Pat enjoyed and experienced a lot during her life time. Surviving hurricane Camille in Biloxi MS (1969), later traveling with Rod she visited much of the United States. She made her first ski trip in Vail, CO. and learned to snow ski during that trip. She enjoyed multiple trips to Las Vegas, once viewing the Grand Cannon from a small single engine aircraft.



She also had the joy of traveling to Hawaii on multiple occasions, driving all over the island of Maui. Her international travels included trips to, Bermuda, Cancun, Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, and the Caribbean. Her most enjoyed travel may have been to their beach house at Ocean Isle Beach. She loved sitting on the front porch watching the birds, dolphins playing in the ocean, and the waves crashing on shore. Many times she would spend hours walking the shore near the inlet searching for shells, finding her prized, Olive, Conch, and Whelk shells.



Pat worked during the early years of her marriage, and then settled into being a home maker for the family; she thoroughly enjoyed keeping her flowers and yard in shape till her health began to decline.



She was also preceded in death by her oldest brother Earl. Pat is survived by her husband Rod K Grindle, Sons R. Kevin Grindle Jr. and Christopher Andrew (Andy) Grindle. She is also survived by her two very dear grand children Michael Alexander Grindle (Alex) and Diana Michelle Grindle.



She dearly wanted two special care takers recognized for their help and support during her final years. Tamela Helmer who helped her inside the house and Gloria Taylor who was her primary home Hospice Nurse. Being the strong person she was, she was always accustomed to doing for other and never was one to have anyone else do things for her, however she took a special shining to these two wonderful angels.



Services will be held Saturday June 8, 2019. Visitation will start at 11:00am at Pisgah ARP Church, 3600 S Linwood Road, Gastonia NC. The memorial service will begin at 12:00 noon, burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Belmont NC.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Transitions Life Care (Hospice) 250 Hospice Circle Raleigh NC 27607 and Inc 8300 Health Park Ste 10 Raleigh NC 27615-4731



Jeffrey S. Painter Funeral Director Licensee of Mount Holly is serving the Grindle family. www.jeffreyspainterfdl.com 704-827-5020 Published in The News & Observer on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary