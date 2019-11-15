Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joyners Funeral Home
4100 Raleigh Rd Parkway
Wilson, NC 27896
(252) 237-3197
Funeral service
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
First Baptist Church
311 Nash Street
Wilson, NC
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
3:30 PM
Joyner's Funeral Home
4100 Raleigh Road Parkway
Wilson, NC
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Pineview Cemetery
761 E Raleigh Road
Rocky Mount, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Lindsey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Keel Lindsey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Keel Lindsey Obituary
Patricia Keel Lindsey

Wilson

Patricia Keel Lindsey, 84, of Wilson passed away Wednesday. Her funeral

services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday at First Baptist Church, 311 Nash Street, Wilson. A graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday in Pineview Cemetery, 761 E Raleigh Road, Rocky Mount.

The family will receive friends Sunday at 3:30 p.m. at Joyner's Funeral Home, 4100 Raleigh Road Parkway, Wilson and other times at the home of son, Michael.

Patricia is survived by her sons, Michael Lindsey and wife, Kelly, and Patrick Lindsey and Tanya Hale; grandchildren, Sonya Horton, April Lindsey, Lance Nunn, Megan Richey and husband, Luke and Madison Lindsey, and two great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Madison Lindsey; daughter, Roberta Ann Fulghum; son, William Madison "Matt" Lindsey and her grandson, Michael Brandon Nunn.

Flowers are welcome or please consider memorials in Patricia's memory to First Baptist Church, Music Program, PO Box 1467, Wilson, North Carolina 27894.

Condolences may be directed to Joyner's Funeral Home at www.joyners.net
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joyners Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -