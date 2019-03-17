Gladys Carroll



Clayton



Gladys Carroll, 96 passed away on Thursday. March 14, 2019 at her home in Clayton. She was born in Wilmington, NC to the late Harry Waller Branch, Sr. and Lyda Padrick Branch. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her husband, Alcy Graham Carroll, Jr., brothers, Bobby Caldwell Branch, Harry Waller Branch, Jr. and sister, Mildred Walton.



Ms. Carroll is survived by her daughter, Patricia L. Carroll, son, Graham W. Carroll and grandson, Lucas G. Regazzi. She was kindhearted to everyone she met and always had a positive attitude. She was a Christian woman who was always willing to help her family and friends.



She graduated from Durham High School, class of 1942 and worked at Liggett Myers in the drafting department. She married the love of her life and became a homemaker. She loved working in the garden and going to church. She was supportive of her children and other family members. She always helped out at the annual dance recitals and loved to go to baseball games. She enjoyed family reunions at the beach.



She worked at Watts Hospital as a Ward clerk and also at Durham County Regional Hospital in Durham as a medical secretary in the Special Services department for 20 years. After retirement she traveled between Durham and Miami, Fl and then traveled many places with family and friends. She also loved animals, especially her dachshund, Teddy. Both of them traveled back and forth from North Carolina to Florida.



Her faith was ever strong and present since she was the oldest of 4 children. She was raised going to the First Presbyterian Church of Durham and a member of Guess Road Baptist Church of Durham where she sang in the choir. She also was a member at Old Cutler Presbyterian Church in Miami, Fl and at Hickory Grove Baptist Church in Charlotte NC. At Hickory Grove she sang in the Seniors Choir who traveled around the city singing at different venues. One of her favorite hymns was, "It Is Well with my Soul."



She will be greatly missed for her words of wisdom and Gods gift of discernment. She always kept her family laughing and was a very gracious and lovely lady.



A private service will be held. Graveside burial will be at Mount Herman Baptist Church, Hillsborough, NC. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to any local SCPA or animal rescue organizations.



The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com. Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary