Patricia Mary Mackey
September 19, 1957 - October 15, 2019
Raleigh
Mrs. Patricia Mary Mackey, 62, of Raleigh, North Carolina peacefully passed away on October 15, 2019. She was the daughter of Austin and Mary McGowan. Patricia was born September 19, 1957 in Staten Island, New York.
She was united in matrimony to Michael Paul Mackey on September 26, 1977. This union was blessed with 3 children.
She was employed as a Register Nurse at Duke University Hospital for the last 30 years. She was an avid fan of Duke Basketball, attending concerts, traveling, and enjoying time with family.
Her life will forever be cherished in the lives of her children Lisa Mackey Caudle of Charlotte, NC; Michael Clyde (Kim Connery) Mackey of Creedmoor, NC; Matthew (Jane Elliott) Mackey of Charlotte, NC; Grandmother of Chloe and Andrew Caudle of Charlotte, NC; Cruz Favor, Evan, and Declan Mackey of Creedmoor, NC; Austin Mackey of Charlotte, NC. She was the youngest of fifteen and survived by 7 sisters and 3 brothers and preceded in death by 2 sisters and 2 brothers. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Viewing hours will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 between 2-4pm and 6-8pm at Renaissance Funeral Home, 7615 Six Forks Road, Raleigh, NC. Mass of her celebration of life will be held at St. Francis of Assisi on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 3:00pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Duke Cancer Institute Thoracic Research.
Condolences: RFHR.com
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 17, 2019