Patricia Mary Ryan Carter
1925-2020
Lisle, IL
Patricia Mary Ryan "Pat" Carter died Saturday, March 7, 2020, age 94. Born in Chicago, Illinois, on October 5, 1925, Pat was the older child of Mary Ann Ryan (née Caplis) and James J. Ryan. Her mother was a post-World War I Irish immigrant and her father an American also with parents from Ireland. Pat grew up in the South Shore neighborhood of South Side Chicago where the Gaelic (Irish) language could be heard spoken on the street. She was educated in the St. Laurence parish grade school, attended high school at Immaculate Conception Academy, a boarding school in Davenport, Iowa, and then attended Mundelein College, Chicago. Pat loved dance and was accomplished in both toe and tap into her late teens. At age 18, Pat was a "war bride", marrying her beloved Navy Ensign Richard Hugh "Dick" Carter, Jr., a recent graduate of Loyola University, at St. Laurence Church in 1944 while he was on shore leave. Her first of six children was born a year later and, typical of the time, that ended Pat's college education. As her family grew, she felt her older three children, the first being nineteen years younger than his mother, "aged" her and she began jokingly introducing them as her "husband's children by his first wife". Sadly, her happy, loving marriage ended after 38 years due to Dick's death from cancer. Although she had many male friends, Pat never remarried, living over 37 years as a widow and continued to be her happy, positive self, living an active, exciting life filled with love and attention to her children and grandchildren. She was a classy, elegant and beautiful woman from youth to late into her years. She was also a stickler for good manners and correct grammar (both the lasting effect of influence from her "lace curtain" Irish upbringing and the boarding school nuns). She expanded her horizons through world travel, visiting a multitude of countries on five continents. She was much admired for her strength and independence and was an intrepid traveler, frequently exploring places on her own rather than with tour groups and engaging with the local inhabitants to learn about the people and not just see the sights. She skied in the Alps, walked the Great Wall, soared in hot-air balloons, rode in gliders and also did parasailing but never did realize her desire to skydive. Hawaii was her favorite place to visit, perhaps even more so as she aged since it revived so many happy memories of trips there with Dick, the love of her life. Even while raising and educating her children, Pat was active in church and community affairs and was especially committed to fund-raising for the Infant Welfare Society at Elmhurst Memorial Hospital, participating in the annual fashion show and serving at least once as the event coordinator. She and her only sibling, John G. "Jack" Ryan, were extremely close all their lives. Pat greatly valued her many friends and had a special, life-long bond with several dear school friends and her many cousins and would never miss the annual "cousins party".
Pat was predeceased by her parents, husband, brother, daughter Joan Patrice Carter Bowler Johnson and, just recently, son Richard Blair Carter. She is survived by her son, Philip Brian Carter (Joan) of Raleigh, North Carolina, her daughters, Patricia Helen Carter Westervelt (Michael) of Naperville, Illinois, and Janet Marie Carter Green (James) of Glen Ellyn, Illinois, and her youngest child, Brian Andrew Carter of Las Vegas, Nevada. She was loved and cherished by her nine grandchildren who all survive her: Michael Bowler, Richard J. Carter (Ambika), Ellen Carter (Matthew Moeser), Matthew Westervelt, Philip Westervelt, Laura Westervelt Lamberti (Christopher), Jordan Green Esser (Jason), Devin Green Stahl (Michael), and Ryan Carter as well as seven great-grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements by Friedrich-Jones. Burial in Assumption Catholic Cemetery, Wheaton, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that those so inclined consider donating in Patricia's memory to: The Michael J. Fox Foundation
(for Parkinson's Disease research), Donation Processing, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014, 1-800-708-7644 https://www.michaeljfox.org/donate
or Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (MMRF), P.O. Box 414238, Boston, MA 02241-4238, (203) 229-0464, https://donate.themmrf.org/