Patricia "Pam" Mercer Flowers
July 13, 1953 - November 28, 2020
Wilson, North Carolina - Patricia "Pam" Mercer Flowers, 67, of Wilson died Saturday November 28, 2020 with her daughter by her side. Pam was born on July 13, 1953 in Rocky Mount, NC. She was the daughter of the late Janie Sawyer Lamm and Walter Herman Mercer, Jr and step-father, Donald Houston Lamm. She was preceded in death by her husband Henry Forest Flowers III. Pam attended Ralph L. Fike High School and graduated from Atlantic Christian College with a double major in Art Education and Painting. She later attended Wilson Community College and received a degree in Nursing and worked at the Wilson County Health Department.
Pam was a talented artist and loved being at the beach. She was a loving, caring, fun-hearted soul who brightened everyone's day with her laugh and smile. She loved her grandchildren with all her heart and cherished the time she spent with them. The grace, kindness, and courage that she modeled will live vibrantly in the legacy of her family that she loved so dearly.
Surviving are her two children, Meagan Eatmon Wooten and husband, Christopher, of Wilson; Jason Brian Nixon of Wilson; five grandchildren, Olivia, Eliza, and Katherine Wooten, Allison and Zoie Nixon; two sisters Hope Lamm Conway and husband, Stephen, of Wilmington and Jayne Mercer Glenn of Tarpley, Texas; one brother Walt Herman Mercer and wife, Bonnie, of Wilson; a step-daughter, Leah Flowers (Josh) of Clinton, WA; a niece and nephew, Della and Parson Conway.
A graveside memorial service for family and friends will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, December 5th, at Evergreen Memorial Park, 2800 Nash St. N, Wilson, NC.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association
5171 Glenwood Ave., Suite 101, Raleigh, NC 27612. (alz.org
) and Susan G. Koman,13770 Noel Road, Suite 801889, Dallas, TX 75380 (komen.org
)
Thomas-Yelverton Funeral Home, Wilson, NC, is assisting the Flowers family. Online condolences may be sent by visiting thomasyelverton.com
.