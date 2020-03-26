|
Patricia T. Newman
November 13, 1933 - March 22, 2020
Raleigh
Patricia Thomas Newman passed away March 22, 2020 at UNC Rex Hospital in Raleigh. Born Patricia Ellen Christopher in Knoxville, TN, Pat had lived in Raleigh since 1967. She was a social worker, artist, business owner, animal lover, and activist: she co-founded Feelings Factory, Inc., which provided therapeutic resources to teachers, counselors, and parents; Citizens Against Nuclear Power, which protested the construction of nuclear power plants in NC; and the Committee to Reverse the Arms Race. Pat was devoted to family and a small circle of friends, had a strong sense of fairness, and always cared for those in need. She will be greatly missed.
Preceded in death by her husband, Slater Newman, Pat is survived by her son Chet Thomas and his wife, Gere Warrick, of Athens, GA, stepsons Kurt Newman and his wife, Alison, of Bethesda, MD, Jonathan Newman and his wife, Dawn Nakashima, of Berkeley, CA, and Eric Newman of Renton, WA, as well as her sister Sue Jones of Wilmington, NC, and grandchildren Marina Thomas of Richmond, VA, Robert and Jack Newman of Bethesda, and Aya Newman of Berkeley, plus several nieces and nephews.
Cremation and private arrangements by City of Oaks in Raleigh. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held later, date and location to be announced. Contributions may be made to Cure Childhood Cancer, Atlanta, GA, or the SPCA of Wake County.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 26, 2020