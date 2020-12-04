1/1
Patricia Page Perkinson Bobbitt
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Page Perkinson Bobbitt
September 21, 1940 - November 26, 2020
Greensboro, North Carolina - Patricia Page Perkinson Bobbitt, 80, died in her home on Thursday, November 26, 2020.
Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, December 4th, 2020 at St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Reidsville, NC, with immediate family only in attendance.
Patricia was born on September 21, 1940, to the late Thomas Page Perkinson and Pattie Roane Hendrick Perkinson. She grew up in Wise, NC and received an associate degree from St. Mary's School in Raleigh. Patricia married Joshua Branch Bobbitt, Jr. and moved to Madison, NC where she was an active member in the Madison Garden Club and the Service League of Western Rockingham Co. She was also a competitive participant in her bridge club. She was a devoted mother to her sons – volunteering at school through the PTA and later becoming a substitute teacher. Patricia loved St. Thomas Episcopal Church where she volunteered in many roles; she especially enjoyed serving on the Altar Guild. Patricia cherished good times with her friends and family at Smith Mountain Lake in Virginia and on the golf course at Deep Springs Country Club. She was devoted to her family and will always be remembered for her warm spirit, giving heart, and loving smile.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joshua Branch Bobbitt, Jr. in 2012.
Survivors include her sons Joshua Branch Bobbitt, III and wife Lisa; William Patrick Bobbitt and wife Jill; grandchildren Elizabeth Sheridan Bobbitt, Joshua Branch Bobbitt, IV, Coleman Wood Bobbitt, Sally Page Bobbitt, and Julianna Grace Bobbitt. She is also survived by her brother Thomas Page Perkinson, Jr. and wife Debra; sister-in-law Elizabeth Bobbitt Ashworth and husband Fred; niece Julie Perkinson Schlosser and husband Joseph; and nephew Thomas Manning Perkinson.
Memorials may be made to St. Thomas Episcopal Church, PO Box 72, Reidsville, NC 27323-0072.
Colonial Funeral Home in Madison is serving the family.
Condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Service
02:00 PM
St. Thomas Episcopal Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Colonial Funeral Home and Chapel - Madison
127 Ellisboro Road
Madison, NC 27025
336-427-0205
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Colonial Funeral Home and Chapel - Madison

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
December 3, 2020
The FTD Simply Serene Floor Basket
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Kimberly Dickenson
December 3, 2020
Josh, I was so very sorry to hear about your mother. My thoughts are with your family during this difficult time. Take care.
Hattie Aderholdt
December 3, 2020
Thoughts of Tranquility Floor Basket
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Brad Causey
December 3, 2020
When I moved to deep springs in 2013, Patricia was the first person to visit offering a warm welcome, friendship and food. When my husband died in 2015 she came with sympathy, an offer to listen and food. She was a true southern lady . I will never forget her sweet smile and will always be grateful for her friendship.
Trish Nichols
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved