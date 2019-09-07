|
|
Patricia Richardson
Raleigh
Patricia Faye (Pat) Richardson went to be with her Lord on August 29, 2019. She was born November 15, 1937, in Wendell, NC, to the late Neppie Styles and Sidney Sion Richardson. She is survived by several nieces and nephews.
Pat graduated from Wendell High School and attended Business College and UNC in Chapel Hill. She was employed by the State of NC for 34 years.
Pat taught 5 year-olds in Sunday school for 35 years and served the 3 year-old Sunday School class at Trinity Baptist Church. She adored and loved them as much as they loved her. She attended many Bible studies, including BSF and Saltshakers. Pat was active in volunteer work, serving her church and Wake County Hospice.
A Memorial Service will be held at Trinity Baptist Church, 4815 Six Forks Rd, Raleigh, NC, on September 11 at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trinity Baptist Church.
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 7, 2019