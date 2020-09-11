1/1
Patricia Robson
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PATRICIA ANN ROBSON

FEBRUARY 17, 1935 - SEPTEMBER 6, 2020

RALEIGH

Patricia Ann Robson, 85, died at her home in Raleigh Sunday, Sept. 6. A native of Cleveland, OH, she and her husband moved here in 1997 following retirement.

For several years the couple volunteered at Rex Hospital installing Life Line units throughout the area, then served as volunteer drivers under a program at St. Francis of Assisi Church. Her main joy, though, was the Pullen Park Golden Years Club where she sharpened her bridge skills and also served as treasurer for a number of years.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years, John; three sons, Robert (Ellen) of Liberty, MO; Thomas (Annie) of Sugar Land, TX, and Richard (Marcie) of Hickory; three daughters, Ann Chambers of Greenville; Susan Robson of Santa Rosa Beach, FL, and Mary (Jeff) of Arlington, TN; nine grandchildren. and three great-grandchildren. A brother and a half brother preceded her in death.

A remembrance of her life will be held at a later date. The family suggests memorial gifts to the Food Band of Central and Eastern Carolina.

Arrangements by City of Oaks Cremations, LLC.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
City of Oaks Cremation
4900 Green Road
Raleigh, NC 27616
(919) 438-1649
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by City of Oaks Cremation

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 10, 2020
Pat was a very loving and caring mother-in-law. Always thinking of others before herself!! I'm grateful to have known her. She will be dearly missed!!
Ellen Robson
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved