PATRICIA ANN ROBSON



FEBRUARY 17, 1935 - SEPTEMBER 6, 2020



RALEIGH



Patricia Ann Robson, 85, died at her home in Raleigh Sunday, Sept. 6. A native of Cleveland, OH, she and her husband moved here in 1997 following retirement.



For several years the couple volunteered at Rex Hospital installing Life Line units throughout the area, then served as volunteer drivers under a program at St. Francis of Assisi Church. Her main joy, though, was the Pullen Park Golden Years Club where she sharpened her bridge skills and also served as treasurer for a number of years.



She is survived by her husband of 65 years, John; three sons, Robert (Ellen) of Liberty, MO; Thomas (Annie) of Sugar Land, TX, and Richard (Marcie) of Hickory; three daughters, Ann Chambers of Greenville; Susan Robson of Santa Rosa Beach, FL, and Mary (Jeff) of Arlington, TN; nine grandchildren. and three great-grandchildren. A brother and a half brother preceded her in death.



A remembrance of her life will be held at a later date. The family suggests memorial gifts to the Food Band of Central and Eastern Carolina.



Arrangements by City of Oaks Cremations, LLC.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store